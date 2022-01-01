Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Trading Down 1.9%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.62. 3,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 487,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $683.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,197,000 after buying an additional 435,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 34,087 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 803,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 163,272 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

