Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 305,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 606,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

