Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.71 and last traded at $56.71. Approximately 82 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,865 shares of company stock worth $5,638,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

