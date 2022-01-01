ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Up 9.3%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 563,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,775,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WISH shares. Cowen decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 391.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 76,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 519.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 127.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

