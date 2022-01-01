Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.46 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.98 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

