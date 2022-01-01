Analysts Anticipate Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

TKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth $173,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TKC opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

