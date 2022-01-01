Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 107.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 132.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDFC opened at $244.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

