Brookstone Capital Management Sells 280 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USO opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

