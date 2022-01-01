Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires $279,802.65 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $279,802.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $258,960.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 21,570 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $288,175.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $280,273.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $264,528.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $301,952.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $261,495.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

