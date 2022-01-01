Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,726,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,283,196.68.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50.

On Monday, December 6th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,252.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,247.50.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00.

TSE TOU opened at C$40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$17.13 and a 52-week high of C$48.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.84. The firm has a market cap of C$13.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.2300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$55.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.54.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

