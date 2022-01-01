The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $256,473.36 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $256,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LOVE opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

