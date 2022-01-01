Comparing SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SeaWorld Entertainment and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 7 0 2.78 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $71.11, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million 11.61 -$312.32 million $1.72 37.71 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 12.26 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment 10.84% -284.45% 6.99% Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19%

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats SeaWorld Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

