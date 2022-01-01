Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296,059 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

