Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 34,930 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,474 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,070 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,657,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425,024 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.44 and its 200 day moving average is $202.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $143.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.