Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,300,061 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of First BanCorp. worth $21,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,384 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,285,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,042,000 after acquiring an additional 733,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 315,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.30.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

