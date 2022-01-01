Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.88 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $390.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

