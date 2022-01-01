Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,478 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

VCSH opened at $81.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

