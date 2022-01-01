Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,366 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Campbell Soup worth $22,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

