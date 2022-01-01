Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,795 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

