Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,068 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $85,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $204,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.