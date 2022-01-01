Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 8.4%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 80,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,317,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and have sold 950,792 shares worth $7,350,092. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hyliion by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hyliion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hyliion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

