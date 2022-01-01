Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $15.66. Ready Capital shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 1,025 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on RC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

