LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 692,406 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.07.

LPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

