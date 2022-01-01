$77.97 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post $77.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.22 million to $78.60 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $72.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

