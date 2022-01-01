HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Head-To-Head Contrast

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 79.88% 63.04% 50.49% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Global Blue Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 15.43 $42.54 million $0.29 9.10 Global Blue Group $52.18 million 22.13 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Global Blue Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

