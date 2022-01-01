Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 201 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,334.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,459.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,439.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
