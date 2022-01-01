Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 201 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,334.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,459.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,439.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

