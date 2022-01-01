Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.52 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,984 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

