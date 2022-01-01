Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.38 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

