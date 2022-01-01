Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Stericycle worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

