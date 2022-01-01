113,227 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

