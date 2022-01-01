Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.