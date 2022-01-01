Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 553 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

