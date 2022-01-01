Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Sells $568,200.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $35.37 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

