Michael Mo Sells 159,500 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) CEO Michael Mo sold 159,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $460,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Mo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, Michael Mo sold 202,500 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $605,475.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 468.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KULR shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.