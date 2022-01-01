Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $492,000 in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of INDUS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $824.70 million, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.86.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

