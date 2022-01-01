Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE BVN opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

