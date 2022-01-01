HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,253 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,962 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,930,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after purchasing an additional 233,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

