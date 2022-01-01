Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Ashford Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $9.60 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company has a market cap of $325.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($45.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

