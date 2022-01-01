AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

PAVE stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

