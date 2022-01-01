Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 293,523 shares.The stock last traded at $61.00 and had previously closed at $59.49.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after buying an additional 806,664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,110,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,342,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 210,719 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 92,878 shares during the period.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.