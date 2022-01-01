Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBH stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

