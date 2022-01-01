Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Elastic worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.