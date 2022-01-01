Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of PACCAR worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

