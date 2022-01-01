Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 53,186 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 219,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

