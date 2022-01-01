Reviewing Track Group (TRCK) and Its Peers

Track Group (OTCMKTS: TRCK) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Track Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Track Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Track Group Competitors 155 599 1005 42 2.52

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Track Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Track Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Track Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group 8.68% 424.91% 19.48% Track Group Competitors -29.89% 14.22% -2.23%

Risk and Volatility

Track Group has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.33, indicating that their average share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Track Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $39.66 million $3.44 million 7.86 Track Group Competitors $354.85 million $5.32 million -35.80

Track Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Track Group. Track Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Track Group competitors beat Track Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. The firm also develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It offers Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices, device-agnostic operating system, portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

