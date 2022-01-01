State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,036 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

