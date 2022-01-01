Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,006 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 46,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.92 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

