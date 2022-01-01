Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,006 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 46,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.92 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.