Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,006 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,462,000 after purchasing an additional 309,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.92 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

