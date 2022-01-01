AE Wealth Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $67.18.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.