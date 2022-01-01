AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,361 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,437 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDYN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,501,142 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -212.04 and a beta of 0.70. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

